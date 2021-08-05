NEWSWING

Tokyo Olympics 2020: पुरुष हॉकी टीम की शानदार जीत पर क्रिकेटरों ने दी बधाई

सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई संदेशों की आई बाढ़

Tokyo: ओलिंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया है. टीम इंडिया ने 41 साल बाद देश को ओलिंपिक में पदक दिलाया. भारत ने जर्मनी को ब्रॉन्च मेडल के लिए हुए मुकाबले में 5-3 से हराया. एक समय टीम इंडिया 1-3 से पीछे चल रही थी. इसके बाद टीम ने जबरदस्त खेल दिखाते हुए चार बार की ओलिंपिक गोल्ड मेडल विनर टीम को हरा दिया. भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम की इस जीत के बाद में सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार बधाइयों का सिलसिला जारी है. आज पूरा हॉकी टीम की इस यादगार जीत का जश्न मना रहा है. क्रिकेटर भी इस टीम को शुभकामनाएं देने में पीछे नहीं हैं.

 

इसे भी पढ़ें : Tokyo Olympics: 41 साल बाद हॉकी में पदक, भारत ने जर्मनी को 5-4 से पछाड़कर कांस्य पदक जीता  

आइए डालते हैं, एक नजर किसने क्या कहा :

advt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

