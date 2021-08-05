Tokyo Olympics 2020: पुरुष हॉकी टीम की शानदार जीत पर क्रिकेटरों ने दी बधाई

Tokyo: ओलिंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया है. टीम इंडिया ने 41 साल बाद देश को ओलिंपिक में पदक दिलाया. भारत ने जर्मनी को ब्रॉन्च मेडल के लिए हुए मुकाबले में 5-3 से हराया. एक समय टीम इंडिया 1-3 से पीछे चल रही थी. इसके बाद टीम ने जबरदस्त खेल दिखाते हुए चार बार की ओलिंपिक गोल्ड मेडल विनर टीम को हरा दिया. भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम की इस जीत के बाद में सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार बधाइयों का सिलसिला जारी है. आज पूरा हॉकी टीम की इस यादगार जीत का जश्न मना रहा है. क्रिकेटर भी इस टीम को शुभकामनाएं देने में पीछे नहीं हैं.
आइए डालते हैं, एक नजर किसने क्या कहा :
Wow ! Wow !
Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India’s first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer.
Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/gE2DBEnm5T
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 5, 2021
Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India!
A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻
Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021
History! Congratulations to our hockey team on creating history! An outstanding achievement that won’t be forgotten 🇮🇳 👏 pic.twitter.com/2ZQQUk8mxl
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 5, 2021
Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021
Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah
A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia
After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021
Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Men’s hockey team! We are super proud of your efforts & this victory will forever be cherised! #Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OxLqRfney0
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 5, 2021