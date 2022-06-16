The Wait for 5G is nearly over in India but are you and your device ready for it yet

Indian government has approved the auction of IMT/5G Spectrum for which applications can be filed from 8th July and auction will start from 26th July. Telecom Companies like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have also done the trial tests and waiting for the bidding to start. In these trial tests the internet speed results were about 6Gbps at maximum. It is compulsory to start giving the services within 6 months to a year after the auction. These 13 cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune which will be the first to get the 5G.

Benefits of 5G over 4G

The speed of 5G will be 10 times more as compared to 4G.For instance if you are getting 100Mbps speed in 4G then you will get 1000Mbps in 5G.

For instance:- A 2Gb file can downloaded in 5G in about just 10 seconds.

Buffering and Slow internet will be the thing of the past.

Data transfer speed in 4G is about 200Mbps while in 5G will be 1Gbps.

In one square km with 4G only 4000 devices can be connected but with 5G 1000000 devices can be connected.

How to Check that your Smartphone Supports 5G or not?

The easiest way literally is to search about your mobile device on Google you will land into the official website or https://www.gsmarena.com/ there in Network You can see whether your phone supports 5G or not.

The other Way to check 5G compatiblity on phone is On Your Android Phone go to Settings>>SIM cards & mobile networks>>any sim currently working(Jio 4G)>>Preferred Network type.

This lists all the latest mobile network technologies supported If you see 5G congrats your phone has 5G.