Madras High Court criticises Tamil actor Vijay, says, reel heroes are hesitating to pay taxes

The court dismisses a writ petition filed by the actor in 2012 seeking exemption of entry tax on his luxury car imported from England. Court imposes fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. pic.twitter.com/RtBia4GeuV

advt

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021