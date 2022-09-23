Ranchi: Special plantation and cleaning drive by Concentrix

Ranchi : Concentrix Ranchi organized a tree plantation drive at the Birsa Agricultural University on Saturday, 17th September, as part of its Global Environmental Sustainability initiatives. Over 60 employees of the organization visited BAU and planted 151 trees on its campus. The staff enthusiasm was matched by the BAU team’s dedication and passion, represented by their Dean of Forestry, Dr. MS Malik, Dr. Oraon, senior Ph.D. student Firoz Ahmad and his team of students.

The Concentrix team was led by its Zonal Leader, Ujjwall Mukerji, Zonal HR Head Vivek Kumar Verma, Ranchi Location Leader Asad Rashid, and Ranchi HR Leader, Anumeha. Concentrix leadership also expressed gratitude to the VC of Birsa Agricultural University for having partnered with them.



Concentrix is also celebrating September as World Cleanup Month. So, after the tree plantation, the Concentrix team drove down to the Patratu Valley View Point and conducted a cleaning activity, collecting about 30 bags of plastic bottles, straws, wrappers, and other non-biodegradable items. Apart from those Concentrix employees who were present that day, displaying immense positivity and excitement, more than 2000 staff members have made monetary contributions towards these environmental causes.