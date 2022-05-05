शुक्रवार को मैं रांची में रहूंगा, चाहें तो मेरा बयान ले लें या सीधी कार्रवाई कर मुझे जेल भेज दें : सरयू राय

Ranchi : डोरंडा थाना में की गयी प्राथमिकी के संदर्भ में पूर्व मंत्री सरयू राय ने कुछ तथ्यों की ओर ध्यान दिलाया है. इस संदर्भ में उन्होंने कहा कि डोरंडा थाना रांची में मेरे विरुद्ध दायर एक प्राथमिकी की प्रति और official secrets act की धारा 5 की एक प्रति सर्वसाधारण के अवलोकनार्थ संलग्न कर रहा हूं, जो स्वतः स्पष्ट हैं. प्राथमिकी का आधार कतिपय समाचारों में प्रकाशित करना है जिनमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग की एक संचिका में अंकित विवरण उद्धृत हैं जो मेरे द्वारा प्रसारित बताये गये हैं.

उन्होंने कहा कि प्राथमिकी में भारतीय दंड संहिता की जिन धाराओं का उल्लेख किया गया है वे धाराएं इस संदर्भ में सुसंगत नहीं हैं. Official secrets act 1923 की धारा 5 के साथ तो इसका कोई संबंध ही नहीं है. जिस व्यक्ति के निर्देश पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गयी है उनका नाम भी अनियमित रूप से कोविड प्रोत्साहन राशि पाने के पात्रों की सूची में शामिल है और जिन्होंने इन्हें प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है, उनका नाम भी इस सूची में शामिल है. प्राथमिकी दर्ज करनेवाले ने विषय के गुण दोष पर विचार नहीं किया है.

उन्होंने कहा कि वह शुक्रवार को दोपहर बाद जमशेदपुर से रांची पहुंचेंगे और प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने और करानेवालों के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे. वे चाहें तो मेरा स्टेटमेंट ले सकते हैं अथवा मुझ पर सीधी क़ानूनी कारवाई कर जेल भेज सकते हैं.

क्या है ऑफिसियल सीक्रेट एक्ट की धारा 5

Section 5 of the official secrets act 1923

———————————————-

5. Wrongful communication, etc., of information.—(1) If any person having in his possession or control any secret official code or pass word or any sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information which relates to or is used in a prohibited place or relates to anything in such a place, 2[or which is likely to assist, directly or indirectly, an enemy or which relates to a matter the disclosure of which is likely to affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State or friendly relations with foreign States or which has been made or obtained in contravention of this Act,] or which has been entrusted in confidence to him by any person holding office under Government, or which he has obtained or to which he has had access owing to his position as a person who holds or has held office under Government, or as a person who holds or has held a contract made, on behalf of Government, or as a person who is or has been employed under a person who holds or has held such an office or contract—

(a) wilfully communicates the code or pass word, sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information to any person other than a person to whom he is authorised to communicate it or a Court of Justice or a person to whom it is, in the interests of the State his duty to communicate it; or

(b) uses the information in his possession for the benefit of any foreign power or in any other manner prejudicial to the safety of the State; or

(c) retains the sketch, plan, model, article, note or document in his possession or control when he has no right to retain it, or when it is contrary to his duty to retain it, or wilfully fails to comply with all directions issued by lawful authority with regard to the return or disposal thereof; or

(d) fails to take reasonable care of, or so conducts himself as to endanger the safety of, the sketch, plan, model, article, note, document, secret official code or pass word or information;

he shall be guilty of an offence under this section.

(2) If any person voluntarily receives any secret official code or pass word or any sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information knowing or having reasonable ground to believe, at the time when he receives it, that the code, pass word, sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information is communicated in contravention of this Act, he shall be guilty of an offence under this section.

(3) If any person having in his possession or control any sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information, which relates to munitions of war, communicates it, directly or indirectly, to any foreign power or in any other manner prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, he shall be guilty of an offence under this section.

1[(4) A person guilty of an offence under this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

