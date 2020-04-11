Go Corona, Corona Go Go: VMate Corona Anthem encourages all to stand tall in fight against pandemic

New Delhi (newswing.com) : Trending short video platform VMate, which is among the top 10 most downloaded social media apps globally, has been at the forefront of aiding the fight against Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic. After ensuring that its users received only authentic information and at the same time remained entertained at homes during lockdown, the platform has now launched the VMate Corona Anthem, which is a foot-tapping number based on a popular anti-corona slogan ‘Go Corona, Corona Go Go’.

The VMate Corona Anthem, however, is an extension of the viral mantra and spreads the right message related to the pandemic that has brought the world to its knees and resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government enforcing an unprecedented 21-day countrywide lockdown. The anthem asserts that India would emerge as the winner in the ongoing war against the deadly virus. At the same time, it spreads all the right message related to the prevailing situation, advising people to wash their hands repeatedly and wear masks. The anthem further advocates ‘social distancing’ by urging all to make ‘Namaste’ – the Indian way of greeting each other – a trend.

The lyrics of the anthem, ‘India ki jeet, Corona ki haar, Go Corona, Corona Go Go…India se tu ab door ho’, which roughly translates to ‘India will triumph and Corona will lose in the war against the pandemic’. The song has been composed and sung by Advait Nemlekar, who has worked in popular Bollywood films like ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and some blockbuster Gujarati movies, including ‘Gujjubhai the Great’. His latest association was with ‘Special Ops’ series that starred critically acclaimed actors Kay Kay Menon and Vinay Pathak. The VMate Corona Anthem’s video showcases performances by several creators on the app and has been choreographed by Hemanshu Patel.

The anthem is a manifestation of VMate’s commitment towards strengthening the fight against the pandemic, which has posed possibly the biggest challenge faced by mankind in the modern era. Earlier, the app had roped in doctors and medical professionals to ensure that only validated information reached the users. The step was also aimed at busting myths doing rounds on various social media platforms. Apart from this, VMate also launched a #21DaysChallenge, wherein creators were asked to take up a fresh challenge on each day of the lockdown. The idea behind the initiative was to keep users busy, engaged and entertained at homes in a creative manner during the lockdown.

This was followed by the launch of three innovative corona-related games on the short video app. One of these games on VMate is inspired by the decades old but extremely popular Super Mario game, however, the flowers and the mushrooms have been replaced with sanitizers and masks. The Mario has been replaced with a tweaked version of the VMate mascot, Vivi. Holding an anti-corona flag, Vivi has been converted into an anti-corona mascot. The other games as part of the series was a corona-based quiz while the third game was based on ‘kill corona with masks’ concept.

