Corona Effect: झारखंड में 25 तक कोर्ट बंद

Ranchi: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948. \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948. 19 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 25 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e. \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e.