Corona_UpdatesCourt NewsJharkhandRanchi

Corona Effect: झारखंड में 25 तक कोर्ट बंद

- वर्चुअल काम भी नहीं होंगे

News Wing Send an email 18/04/2021

Ranchi: कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए राज्य भर में कोर्ट का काम बंद कर दिया गया है. यह निर्णय झारखंड राज्य बार काउंसिल ने लिया है. 19 अप्रैल से 25 अप्रैल तक काम बंद रहेगा. इस दौरान न ही वर्जुअल और न ही फिजिकल काम होगा.

