अद्भुत… अविश्वसनीय…नासा ने साझा की ब्रह्मांड की तस्वीरें…देखते रह जायेंगे…

एक नजर में यह तस्वीरें अविश्वसनीय लगती हैं लेकिन इन्हें देखकर आप इनकी सुंदरता से अवाक रह जायेंगे.

 Washington : ब्रह्मांड की कुछ अद्भुत तस्वीरें सामने आयी है. बता दें कि अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने हाल ही में ब्रह्मांड की कुछ अद्भुत तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की हैं. नासा के चंद्र एक्स-रे ऑब्जर्वेटरी के आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर अकाउंट से इन फोटो को शेयर किया गया है.

ब्लैकहोल के चारों और घूमने वाले पदार्थ से लेकर निहारिक को रोशन करने वाले एक सितारे तक, यह चित्रों का खजाना है. एक नजर में यह तस्वीरें अविश्वसनीय लगती हैं लेकिन इन्हें देखकर आप इनकी सुंदरता से अवाक रह जायेंगे.

तारा टी टौरी नेबुला को चमकाता है

जान लें कि नासा ने जो सबसे पहले तस्वीर शेयर की है, उसमें टी टौरी नाम का एक सितारा है, जो वैरिएबल नेबुला एनजीसी 1555 को चमकाता है.  नासा के अनुसार एक वैरिएबल नेबुला एक परावर्तन नेबुला है जो कि रोशनी में चमकता है और ये रोशनी एक सितारे में परिवर्तन के कारण चमक में उतार-चढ़ाव से पैदा होती है.

यह पृथ्वी से 400 प्रकाश वर्ष दूर है

यह पृथ्वी से 400 प्रकाश वर्ष दूर है. अगली तस्वीर जो नासा से साझा की, उसमें उन्होंने बताया कि इस तस्वीरे में सफेद स्रोत तेजी से घूमने वाला पल्सर, एक न्यूट्रॉन स्टार है. पल्सर उच्च ऊर्जा कणों की एक हवा पैदा कर रहा है जो अपने आस-पास फैला रहा है.  तीसरी तस्वीर में ओरियन नेबुला की जानकारी दी गयी है.

तस्वीर इतनी मनमोहक है कि…

यह तस्वीर इतनी मनमोहक है कि आप इसके लिए कुछ नहीं बोल पायेंगे. चौथी तस्वीर में नासा ने बताया कि जैसा कि पदार्थ ब्लैकहोल के बाहर घूमता है, इसे कणों और और विद्युत चुंबकीय ऊर्जा के जेट के रूप में पुनःनिर्देशित किया जा सकता है.  तस्वीर में देखा जा सकता है कि शक्तिशाली जेट आकाशगंगा सिग्नस ए के केंद्र में सुपरमैसिव ब्लैकहोल से निकल रहे हैं.

