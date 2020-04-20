बड़ी संख्या में छात्रों ने न्यूजविंग से बांटी अपनी परेशानी, घर जाने के लिए मदद की लगायी गुहार

Ranchi: कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए देश में जारी लॉकडाउन के कारण बड़ी संख्या में छात्र दूसरे राज्यों में फंसे हैं. जहां इन्हें कई तरह की मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. खाने-पीने से लेकर रहने तक की समस्या हो रही है.

बता दें कि राज्य के छात्र बड़ी संख्या में राजस्थान के कोटा में मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग एंट्रेंस एग्जाम की तैयारी करने जाते हैं. ऐसे में कोटा में फंसे छात्रों की तकलीफ झारखंड सरकार तक पहुंचाने की न्यूज विंग ने कोशिश की है. लॉकडाउन में फंसे छात्रों ने बड़ी संख्या में अपनी परेशानी न्यूज विंग से साझा की है.

कोटा में फंसे छात्र, अपनी परेशानी हमें भेजें, हम सरकार तक पहुंचायेंगे आपकी बात

श्रेया, बोकारो स्टील सिटी

I’m one of the thousand students of Jharkhand who is stuck in Kota. Almost every state government including UP, MP, Chattisgarh, Uttrakhand govt has taken initiative to send buses for the students of their states. But we are not getting any response from the jharkhand govt. Moreover he is blaming Central govt for this and sending us help by giving 1000 rupees to the students which is of no worth as students who are really suffering won’t get any help with such small amount. I want to govt to take initiative as soon as possible. As there are only few students left in the hostel. And we too want to go home. Send buses for us also. We are even ready to pay for that but please send buses. It’s hard to stay away from family. And if you can’t send buses then at least grant permission for private vehicle. Give us response as soon as possible.

आयुष गुप्ता, बोकारो

Helo sir, my name is Ayush Gupta. Currently studying in kota and belong from bokaro steel city, Jharkhand. UP government send their buses to rescue their students stuck in kota, we understand and respect the value of lockdown but here we are alone, facing many problems and cases in Kota is increasing day by day, our parents are worrying we request our JH govt, To bring us back so that we could feel safe and concentrate on our studies.

रोहित कुमार गुप्ता, गिरिडीह

Sir, more than thousand students from Jharkhand stuck at Kota due to lockdown and we are not so mature that we can adapt in this kind of situation without family here. We are facing lot of problem. At Kota positive cases of corona virus also increasing day by day and by seeing this we all are worried a lot. Family members are also getting worried about their child. We are not getting breakfast and food qualities of mess are worst in these days. Sir we want to come back to our own state. We hope that like UP government Jharkhand government will also take such type of initiative order to evacuate the student who stuck in Kota.

अपूर्वा जया, साहेबगंज

Sir I m a student from Jharkhand and has been stuck in kota. We request you to bring us back to our homes safely!

राहुल राज, गढ़वा

Sir, I am a student in kota of your state Jharkhand. Plz help us to go our home.

हर्षिता आकांक्षा, रामगढ़

Mai Harshita Akanksha jharkhand Ki student hu. Mai yahan lockdown Ki wajah se Fasi Hui hu.Mujhe ghar Jana hai. Bttt hamein koi v pass nhi mil rha h jiske through hm ghr wapas jaa sake. Ab to kota k DM ne v pass dena band krrrr diya h,Or na hi jharkhand govt kch krrrr rhi h. Meri jharkhand govt se request hai Ki kisi tarah hme hamare ghr pahuchayein.

(मैं हर्षिता आकांक्षा, झारखंड की छात्रा हूं. मैं यहां लॉकडाउन की वजह से फंसी हुई हूं. मुझे घर जाना है. लेकिन हमें कोई भी पास नहीं मिल रहा है, जिसके द्वारा हम घर वापस जा सके. अब तो कोटा के डीएम ने भी पास देना बंद कर दिया है. और ना ही झारखंड सरकार कुछ कर रही हैl मेरा झारखंड सरकार से निवेदन है कि किसी तरह से हमे हमारे घर पहुंचाये.

वसीम अकरम, पलामू

This is my request to the Jharkhand government that they help us to bring us home. Just like UP government. Sir here, we are not feeling safe as day by day cases are rapidly increasing in Kota and we have to go out to get food distributed by Kota administration. In this circumstance it’s not safe to go out but we have to and we don’t have enough money for rent we r not able to study properly. The food quality is also not good. Now no student are positive so it’s the time otherwise it would be too late. If any student will get infected then all the hostel and PG student will be at risk. So we are worried, our parents are also worried. We have to lie to them, when they ask about our situation. Because, we don’t want our parents to get worried. We are emotionally broken and we want to go home. Please Sir, it’s our humble request from Jharkhand government, please arrange buses for our arrival.

पप्पू गोप, हजारीबाग

Want to go back to Hazaribagh

जितेश कुमार, बोकारो

सर आपसे मैं हाथ जोड़ कर निवेदन करना चाहता हूं कि झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन जी आग्रह करें कि कोटा में जो बच्चे पढ़ने गए थे वो आज इस कोविड 19 महामारी के बीच बहुत बुरी तरह से घिरते हुए अपने आप को महसूस के रहे हैं.कृपया कर जल्द से जल्द झारखंड के बच्चों को घर लाने की लिए ठोस कदम उठाएं.

सर, मेरा लड़का भी 1 साल पहले कोटा स्थित रेजोनेंस कोचिन में पढ़ाई करने गया हुआ है और वो भी अपने आप को सुरक्षित महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा है. मदद करें सर.

रोहित, धनबाद

Mere hostel mai sirf akela hu baki sare students U.P chalegaye hai. Mai Jharkhand se hu plzzzzz mujhe bhi ghar jana hai. kuch kegeye aaplog taki Jharkhand ke CM Hemant Soren Sir kuch kare.

(मेरे हॉस्टल में मैं अकेला हूं, बाकी सारे छात्र यूपी के चले गये. मैं झारखंड से हूं. प्लीज मुझे घर जाना है. कुछ करेंगे आपलोग ताकि झारखंड के सीएम हेमंत सोरेन सर कुछ करें.)

विशाखा भारती, रांची

I, Vishakha bharati a student of Allen is currently stuck here in a hostel in Kota along with my mother and father who came to take me back a day before janta curfew and couldn’t go back to home. Near about 3000 students of Jharkhand are stuck here wanting to go back .

Being in hostel is so risky that we do not further want to stay here please help us. Help us to reach back home.

ज्योति कुमारी, गढ़वा

Jyoti kumari ,garhwa niwasi hu mera bhai corona ke chalte Kota me fansa hai lske karn meri mummy ka ro ro kr bura hal h is usko bhi dikat h isliy jharkhand sarkar se nivedn h ki mere bhai ko jald se jald ghar phuchaya jay.

(मैं ज्योति कुमारी, गढ़वा निवासी, मेरा भाई कोरोना के कारण गढ़वा में फंसा हुआ है. इस कारण से मेरी मम्मी का रो-रोकर बुरी हाल है. उसको भी दिक्कत है, इसलिए झारखंड सरकार से निवेदन है कि मेरे भाई को जल्द-से-जल्द घर पहुंचाया जाये.

अनूप तिवारी, पलामू

न्यूज विंग को स्वतंत्र रूप से पत्रकारिता करने के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद.

साक्षी सिन्हा, हजारीबाग

Plss yha se nikaliye humen ab ni rhna yha jb Sab bachhel Jaa rhe h chahe wo kissi mla ya vidhayk ka beta ho but hm ni jaa sakte kya yha bahut prblms h pls try to understand up gov. Chattisgarh gov v bhejne wali h bus to jharkhand k gov q nHi.

(प्लीज, यहां से निकालिये हमें. अब नहीं रहना यहां. सब बच्चे जा रहे हैं, चाहे वो किसी विधायक के बेटे ही क्यों ना हो, लेकिन हम नहीं जा सकते क्या. यहां बहुत प्रॉब्लम है. प्लीज समझने की कोशिश किजिये. यूपी, छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार बस भेजने वाली है तो झारखंड सरकार क्यों नहीं.)

आनंदा कुमार, मधुबनी (बिहार)

Sir me apne PG me akela hun. jo UP ke dost the vo chale gaye. Sir, please mere ghar Jane me mera help kijiye.

(सर, मैं अपने पीजी में अकेला हूं, जो भी यूपी के दोस्त थे घर चले गये. सर, प्लीज घर जाने में मेरी मदद किजीये.)

सना फिरदौस, बिहार

Meri beti SANA firdaus jo Kota Rajasthan me lockdown ki wajah se fasi hue hai apne ghar muzaffarpur bihar aana chahti hai. please use ghar bhejne ka vayvasta Kare.

(मेरी बेटी सना फिरदौस, जो कोटा में लॉकडाउन की वजह से फंसी हुई है. अपने घर मुजफ्फरपुर आना चाहती है. प्लीज, उसे घर भेजने की व्यवस्था किजीये.

कृष्ण कुमार पंकज, बिहार

SIR, me apne ghar jana chahta hun. Please sir mujhe mere ghar jaane me help kijiye.

(सर, मैं अपने घर जाना चाहता हूं, मेरी मदद करें)

मेहनाज परवीन, गोपालगंज(बिहार)

Respected sir,

It’s my humble request to you please allow me to go back home. I think that will be safe place for me.

I will be very grateful to you if you allow me to go back home.

आशुतोष कुमार, हाजीपुर (बिहार)

सर हमलोग कोटा में फंसे हुए हैं और काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. कुछ भी उपलब्ध नहीं है खाना भी समय से नहीं मिल पा रहा है. हमलोग को किसी तरह से घर पहुंचा दिजिये

कुमार प्रभाकरण, जमुई(बिहार)

I want to go back

पुनिता कुमारी, मधुबनी (बिहार)

Sir mujhe ghar jana hai plz help me.

(सर, मुझे घर जाना है, प्लीज मेरी मदद करें)

न्यूज विंग की अपील

देश में कोरोना वायरस का संकट गहराता जा रहा है. ऐसे में जरूरी है कि तमाम नागरिक संयम से काम लें. इस महामारी को हराने के लिए जरूरी है कि सभी नागरिक उन निर्देशों का अवश्य पालन करें जो सरकार और प्रशासन के द्वारा दिये जा रहे हैं. इसमें सबसे अहम खुद को सुरक्षित रखना है. न्यूज विंग की आपसे अपील है कि आप घर पर रहें. इससे आप तो सुरक्षित रहेंगे ही दूसरे भी सुरक्षित रहेंगे.