Vijayawada: आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में एक कोविड केयर सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना सामने आयी है. इस घटना में 9 लोगों की मौत हो गयी है जबकि लगभग 30 लोगों का बचाया गया. जिस कोविड केयर सेंटर में आग लगी है वह एक होटल है जिसका इस्तेमाल कोविड सेंटर के रूप में किया जा रहा था. आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में कोविड केयर सेंटर में लगी आग, 9 की मौत

#UPDATE – Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued: Vijaywada Police https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV

इधर, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रही है. फिलहाल लोगों का बचाने का काम किया जा रहा है. वहीं घटना होटल स्वर्ण पैसेल की है. होटल में 40 लोगों के होने की खबर है. जिसमें से 30 कोरोना मरीज शामिल हैं. वहीं 10 लोग इनमें से हॉस्पिटल स्टाफ हैं.

adv

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a #COVID19 facility by a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2f876s2h6j

— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020