National

आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में कोविड केयर सेंटर में लगी आग, 9 की मौत

News Wing Send an email 09/08/2020
विज्ञापन

Vijayawada: आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में एक कोविड केयर सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना सामने आयी है. इस घटना में 9 लोगों की मौत हो गयी है जबकि लगभग 30 लोगों का बचाया गया. जिस कोविड केयर सेंटर में आग लगी है वह एक होटल है जिसका इस्तेमाल कोविड सेंटर के रूप में किया जा रहा था. आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में कोविड केयर सेंटर में लगी आग, 9 की मौत

कोविड सेंटर के अंदर 40 लोग थे मौजूद

इधर, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रही है. फिलहाल लोगों का बचाने का काम किया जा रहा है. वहीं घटना होटल स्वर्ण पैसेल की है. होटल में 40 लोगों के होने की खबर है. जिसमें से 30 कोरोना मरीज शामिल हैं. वहीं 10 लोग इनमें से हॉस्पिटल स्टाफ हैं.

adv

घटना के बाद विजयवाड़ा पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है. पुलिस के मुताबित हादसे में 9 लोगों की मौत हो गयी है. जबकि 30 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है. वहीं काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है. घायलों को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम जगनमोहन रेड्डी खुद पूरे मामले पर नजर बनाये हुए हैं. फिलहाल आग पर काबू पाने के बाद पूरी बिल्डिंग को खाली कर दिया गया है.

 

advt
Advertisement

News Wing

16 Comments

  6. Pingback: भारत में 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड 64 हजार से अधिक केस, 21 लाख के पार आंकड़ा - NEWSWING
  7. Pingback: दो लोगों की धारदार हथियार से हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी ने की आत्महत्या - NEWSWING

  13. Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Photo of रांची: शराब के नशे में पति ने कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर की पत्नी की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

रांची: शराब के नशे में पति ने कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर की पत्नी की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

09/08/2020
Photo of दो लोगों की धारदार हथियार से हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी ने की आत्महत्या

दो लोगों की धारदार हथियार से हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी ने की आत्महत्या

09/08/2020
Photo of बिहार: एक दिन में Corona के करीब 4 हजार केस, मरीजों का आंकड़ा 75 हजार के पार

बिहार: एक दिन में Corona के करीब 4 हजार केस, मरीजों का आंकड़ा 75 हजार के पार

09/08/2020
Photo of DGP का आदेश- पुलिसकर्मियों के क्वाॅरेंटाइन अवधि को भी माना जाएगा ड्यूटी

DGP का आदेश- पुलिसकर्मियों के क्वाॅरेंटाइन अवधि को भी माना जाएगा ड्यूटी

08/08/2020
taboola
Back to top button
Close